Get help pre-registering for COVID-19 vaccine at Colonial Heights Public Library

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Do you need to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine? The Colonial Heights Library staff is ready to help!

Residents can visit the library during regular operation hours (Monday – Wed 9 am – 7 pm; Thursday – Friday 9 am – 6 pm, and Saturday 10 am – 4 pm) and a staff will guide you through the process.

The Virginia Department of Health will then contact you when it is your turn for the COVID-19 vaccine using the email or phone number provided during pre-registration.