HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Giant bugs and birds are now scattered around Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, with the new addition of the limited-time exhibit, David Rogers’ Big Bugs.

The artist, David Rogers created the installation of ladybugs, dragonflies, a hummingbird, and even a 17-foot-long daddy longlegs spider.

The pieces of art are made from all-natural materials, created from fallen trees, branches, and other forest materials. The artist said the exhibit was made to highlight the importance of pollinators and preserving their habitats.

“Without the pollinators quite frankly we wouldn’t be here, they do so much of the work for the food chain,” Rogers said. “By having my sculptures here, made out of natural materials, attracts a wider audience to the garden and helps tell their story and what there about.”

The exhibit started in 1944 and has made its way around the United States. The event kicks off Friday, May 27, and will run through August 28.