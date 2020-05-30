Glass shattered in break-in at Carytown Tobacco amid protest early Saturday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Carytown Tobacco was another local business that was vandalized during the protest-turned-riot early Saturday morning.

The owner of Carytown Tobacco estimated that around 20 people broke into the business and stole items from their store during the protest last night.

The owner said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning at the store on West Broad Street near VCU.

Video and images were sent to 8News showing the moments leading up to the break-in.

Video of a break-in at Carytown Tobacco shows many people destroying glass showcases and looting the store on 820 W Broad St. near VCU. The owner said the incident happened around 2:46 a.m. this morning. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZvEcF0VyDk — Tyler Thrasher 8News (@TylerJThrasher) May 30, 2020

The owner of Carytown Tobacco said he has filed a police report, and 8News reached out to Richmond Police and we are now awaiting details.

This is a developing story — stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: