Glen Allen All-Stars raising money for trip to youth softball World Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A youth softball team in Glen Allen has less than two weeks to raise enough money to compete at the highest level.

The Glen Allen 12U All-Stars recently won the state tournament, which qualified them for the World Series at Jensen Beach, Florida at the end of the month.

‘Team Mom’ Danielle Harris said it will cost around $3,000 for each player to attend the 10-day tournament. The players say it’s an exciting — but also somewhat unexpected — achievement.

“We’re just trying our hardest to get the money we need to go,” Brianna Harris said.

The team hopes to raise $10-15,000 to help players offset the hefty price tag.

“It would really mean a lot to all of us and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of us,” added Harris. “It is a sacrifice, but we consider it to be well worth it for the opportunity to participate in something like a World Series.”

The donations are pouring in online as the players learn that every dollar helps.

“Just hoping to generate that momentum and support from anyone we can and we hope to represent Glen Allen in a positive way,” said Harris.

The team created a GoFundMe campaign on Thursday. By Friday afternoon they had raised just over $1,000.

Want to help the team? CLICK HERE to donate to their GoFundMe campaign.