Glen Allen woman dies after crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’re still investigating a Sunday afternoon crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge that took the life of a 49-year-old Henrico County woman.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the north end of the bridge when a northbound Honda sedan crossed over the median into southbound traffic and struck a Toyota sedan. The two cars were the only vehicles involved, police say.

Chesapeake Police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday January 19, 2020 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. One of the involved vehicle’s passengers, Michelle Mclees, has since died as a result of her injuries. (Image provided by WAVY viewer)

Police say both drivers and all of their passengers were transported with injuries and one of the passengers, Michelle Mclees, of Glen Allen, Virginia, died at the hospital.

Police had not charged anyone as of Tuesday morning, but said charges are pending the investigation. Check back for any updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: