1  of  3
Breaking News
Police investigating after windows shot out at MLK Midle School Jury finds Chesterfield County man guilty of shooting estranged wife, killing her boyfriend Police ID 2 men shot dead on Richmond’s Northside

GMR Digital Digest: Deadly double shooting, gas line explosion, mustard ice cream

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(8News app users, tap here to watch the video)

Welcome to GMR Digital Digest: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

DEADLY DOUBLE SHOOTING

Two men were found shot to death behind an apartment building on Richmond’s Northside overnight. Basil John was at the scene all morning.

AT LEAST ONE DEAD IN GAS EXPLOSION

A gas pipeline exploded after 1 a.m. in Kentucky killing at least one person and injuring at least five. Six homes caught fire and were destroyed.

MORE RAIN POSSIBLE IN AFTERNOON & EVENING

A beautiful start to your Thursday morning could lead to downpours in the afternoon and evening. We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics this morning.

MUSTARD ICE CREAM: WOULD YOU TRY IT?

French’s is rolling out a mustard flavored ice cream. Would you try it?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events