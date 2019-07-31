GMR Digital Digest: Storms likely; changes to parks along James River; delivery drivers eating your food

Welcome to GMR Digital Digest: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SEE IN PARKS ALONG THE JAMES RIVER

The Friends of the James River Park put out its first master plan in more than 50 years. It includes recommendations for new trails, conserving natural resources, upgrading and building new buildings, and creating more parking spaces.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE, HEAVY RAIN MORE LIKELY

Central Virginia is under a marginal risk of severe storms today. Thunderstorms and downpours are likely this afternoon and evening.

HANOVER TEENAGER DIES IN WESTERN NEW YORK CRASH

16-year-old Amber Eddleton was killed alongside three other teenagers over the weekend. The Patrick Henry student was a cheerleader and active at a local gymnastics gym.

NEW STUDY SAYS DELIVERY DRIVERS COULD BE EATING YOUR FOOD

One in four delivery drivers say they will take a bite out of food before dropping it off. More than half of all delivery drivers say they think about it.