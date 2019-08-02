GMR Minute: Another deadly shooting, tax-free weekend, and a hot dog ice cream sandwich

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

ONE DEAD, ONE HURT IN TWO OVERNIGHT SHOOTINGS

Richmond police found a man shot dead outside the First Police Precinct on Richmond’s East End. A few minutes earlier another man was found shot nearby.

VIRGINIA’S TAX-FREE WEEKEND STARTS TODAY

Back to school supplies, back to school clothing, and emergency supplies are tax-free through Sunday.

OFF AND ON RAIN THROUGHOUT TODAY

You may have woken up to heavy rain this morning, and you could see some more rain throughout the day.

OSCAR MAYER HOT DOG ICE CREAM SANDWICH

After French’s put out their mustard ice cream, Oscar Mayer has come out with an ice cream sandwich complete with hot dog bits, dijon ice cream and a cookie sandwich.