Goatocado co-founder opens new pizza place in Scott’s Addition

This mural was painted on the wall of the back entrance to Red Goat Pizza, which opened in the spring of 2021. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A co-founder of healthy, fast casual restaurant Goatocado has brought a new pizza place to Scott’s Addition: Red Goat Pizza.

Ian Newell opened the pizza joint a few weeks ago at the former location of People’s Pie at 2930 W. Broad Street, Suite C. The building connects Red Goat Pizza to Richmond Wine Station, Three Notch’d Brewing Company and Gather. But Red Goat Pizza’s entrance is located around the corner on Altamont Avenue.

“It was a collaboration between a lot of people,” Red Goat Pizza Manager Michael Heagney said. “When you look at our menu or look at what we’re doing, it’s dynamic. There’s a lot of influence that we took from a lot of different styles of pizza.”

(Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Heagney said that Red Goat Pizza’s menu does not stay true to any one geographic region of pizza, such as New York-style or Chicago style.

“I would say there’s a mixture between Neapolitan and New York style. You’re going to get elements of both. The Neapolitan side is a lot in the way we make the dough,” Heagney said. “But it’s also going to be different. It’s going to be our own spins on things.”

Unique to Scott’s Addition is the pizzanella, which costs $9.50.

“[It’s] kind of a hybrid between a pizza and a salad,” Heagney said. “But it kind of eats more like a sandwich.”

Fans of Goatocado can expect the same practice of sourcing ingredients locally at Red Goat Pizza. As summer approaches, Heagney said that the pizza joint will be able to incorporate even more ingredients from farms in the greater Richmond area.

“We get a lot of local foods, especially on the meat,” Heagney said. “It’s all grass-fed beef, local, organic, and that’s really important to use to add those ingredients that you’re connected to and help your community.”

For now, Red Goat Pizza is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. But Heagney said that the restaurant will soon start serving lunch, as well.

Customers can place an order online, over the phone, or in person, using Toast kiosks. A slice of classic cheese pizza costs $4, while 12-inch and 16-inch rounds cost $12 and $15, respectively.