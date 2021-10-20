Going airborne: Chesterfield hospital to build helipad

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A conceptual plan shows the location of the helipad. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital is cleared for landing thanks to a decision from the Chesterfield planning Commission on Oct. 19.

The proposal to build a helipad on the grounds of the Chesterfield hospital came from the hospital, who up until now have directed medical helicopters to land on a nearby lawn.

In documents submitted to the commission, hospital administration said they expected around 12 flights a year to land on the hospital grounds.

One provision of the zoning order may disappoint local billionaires: the authorization specifies that the pad “only be used as an accessory use to hospital medical operations.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events