Going airborne: Chesterfield hospital to build helipad

A conceptual plan shows the location of the helipad. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital is cleared for landing thanks to a decision from the Chesterfield planning Commission on Oct. 19.

The proposal to build a helipad on the grounds of the Chesterfield hospital came from the hospital, who up until now have directed medical helicopters to land on a nearby lawn.

In documents submitted to the commission, hospital administration said they expected around 12 flights a year to land on the hospital grounds.

One provision of the zoning order may disappoint local billionaires: the authorization specifies that the pad “only be used as an accessory use to hospital medical operations.”