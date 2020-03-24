Golden Corral offering free lunches to first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Golden Corral is giving free lunch to first responders on Wednesday, March 25, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
“As a small token of our appreciation, we would like to serve our first responders with a free, hot boxed lunch,” the company said.
Responders must be in uniform to get a lunch and they will only be offered curbside. To get your meal, visit the Golden Corral at 11 South Providence Road, North Chesterfield.
