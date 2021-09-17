Goochland Commonwealth’s attorney: No charges forthcoming after dog shot, killed

Drake the pitbull will be remembered by his family as a loving emotional support dog who loved kids. (Photo: Julie Parker)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Caudill said Friday no charges will be forthcoming for the person who shot and killed a family’s dog in front of them on Aug. 15.

Caudill said the decision was made after reviewing the current county ordinance and meeting with the dog’s owners.

Through tears, in an interview with 8News on Aug. 18, Goochland resident Julie Parker described the devastating moments leading up to the death of a beloved family pet. She said their dog, Drake, was shot right in front of them by their neighbor.

“The man heard us screaming,” Parker said. “The man looked at us, saw us. We were right there.”