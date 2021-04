COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Walk-ins are now allowed at the Goochland County Vaccination Clinic for residents 65 and older who need their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is located at the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex at 2748 Dogtown Road. Walk-in times are Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Residents can also schedule an appointment with the Chickahominy Health District Call Center at (804) 365-3240.