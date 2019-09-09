Goochland County announces broadband internet plan

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County unveiled a new broadband internet initiative Monday and said it believes universal broadband access is essential for residents and businesses.

The county said it is taking 10 steps to improve internet access. That includes working on increasing local access through hot spots at public facilities. Those facilities include Goochland Branch Library, Goochland County Public Schools, Reynolds Community College, county fire stations and the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex.

County leaders also plan to conduct a study on the time frames and focus areas for broadband. All private internet providers are encouraged to expand service to Goochland County.

Goochland County Administrator John Budesky said changes need to be made to broadband access in the county.

“To be successful with internet service provision, we have to make some changes to what we’ve been doing to date,” Budesky said. “Today’s commitment renews our investment in internet service provision to our residents.”

The county also plans to make a $1.6 million investment in infrastructure support, including tower and fiber networks. Tax incentives will also be offered to providers.