GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County is providing cooling stations to help protect residents from the severe heat wave moving throughout Central Virginia this weekend.

If you need to escape the extreme heat over the next few days, take advantage of the following cooling resources:

Goochland Branch Library

3075 River Road West

Goochland, VA 23063 Saturday, July 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 24, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Connecting Pointe Church

591 Broad Street Road

Manakin-Sabot, VA 23103 Sunday, July 24, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Goochland Sports Complex

1800 Sandy Hook Road

Goochland, VA 23063 Saturday, July 23, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 24, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central High Cultural and Educational Complex

2748 Dogtown Road

Goochland, VA 23063 Sunday, July 24, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Goochland YMCA will also be available but only members are permitted to use the equipment or pool

Some further tips for preventing heat-related illnesses from the Virginia Department of Health are:

Drink water – When the temperature rises, it is important to drink plenty of water. Drinks that contain caffeine, large amounts of sugar or alcohol should be avoided because they can cause you to become dehydrated.

Do not keep children or pets in cars – Temperatures inside a car with windows up can reach over 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.

Check on your neighbors. Although anyone can suffer heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. People aged 65 or older are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses and complications that can result during periods of high temperatures and humidity.

For more tips on how to heat-related illnesses, visit our previous coverage here.