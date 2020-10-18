Goochland County elementary school students to return in-person Monday

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County School Board voted on Oct. 13 to allow elementary school students to begin face-to-face learning on Monday. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will attend school in-person five days a week.

The school board also approved the return of sixth and ninth grade students on Nov. 2 and the return of all other middle and high schoolers on Nov. 9.

Students return to school buildings will get their temperature checked before entering the building each day. All students will also eat lunch in their classroom each day instead of the cafeteria. To limit the spread of germs in the classroom, each child will be have their own materials and supplies.

