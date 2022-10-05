GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services is putting on a show on Saturday, Oct. 8, and you’re invited to come!

The department’s 2022 Fire-Rescue Show is a family-friendly event that will feature demonstrations by the Fire & EMS crew, food trucks, prizes and best of all, fireworks.

Guests are encouraged to come by and spend an evening with local firefighters and EMS providers to learn about fire safety, emergency medical services and opportunities to join the department.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Goochland High School, located on 3250 River Road West, starting at 6 p.m.

Credit: Goochland County Fire-Rescue

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.