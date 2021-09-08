Goochland County holding job fair

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County is holding a job fair for full and part-time positions later this month.

The county has multiple open positions from multiple departments including building inspections, parks and recreation, IT and fire and rescue.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and will have the chance to meet department staff. They added on-site interviews will be conducted for select positions.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18 at the Goochland County Administration Building on 1800 Sandy Hook Road. You can find more information and register for the fair online here.