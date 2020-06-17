Goochland County July 4 fireworks celebration postponed

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County’s largest event of the year is being postponed as a result of COVID-19.

The July 4 fireworks celebration show has been postponed in the interest of public health, officials said on Wednesday. The Goochland County draws between 10,000 to 12,000 people to the Courthouse each year.

“The cancellation of this event follows the Governor’s executive order and order of public health emergency to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by limiting mass gatherings throughout the Commonwealth,” said Paul E. Drumwright, Administrative Services Manager for Goochland County.

The hope is that the event will return in 2021.

