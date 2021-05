GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free family event this weekend.

To celebrate Kids Fishing day, deputies will be teaching children ethical and responsible fishing techniques.

Families are invited to enjoy a day of catch and release fishing at Camp T. Brady Saunders from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free lunch will be provided.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required using the QR code in the flyer below.