GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After hearing community feedback, Goochland County leaders voted to reject a development plan that had been in the works since early 2022.

On Oct. 4, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors voted to deny the Centerville Small Area Plan.

The plan was originally drafted in response to significant growth pressures in the county that were addressed in a meeting in February 2022. According to the Goochland County website, the plan was intended to provide guiding principles for transportation, land use and community charter.

Public feedback to the plan was mixed with many citizens reportedly wanting to retain the “rural community character.”

“County staff have been directed to move on to other projects that had been deferred during the Small Area Plan process,” a Goochland County website page reads. “The incoming Board of Supervisors, who will take office in January 2024, will decide when and how to move forward with planning efforts for the Centerville area.”