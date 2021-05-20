Goochland County Parks and Recreation holding job fair

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Parks and Recreation announced they will be holding a job fair this weekend to hire part-time workers.

The job fair will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex located at 2478 Dogtown Road, Goochland, VA 23063.

Part-time recreation assistant and aide positions are available and candidates can do an interview on the spot. Everyone is asked to bring a resume.

The recreation assistant role has weekday and weekend shifts all ranging about four to five hours. Applicants must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license.

Recreation aide jobs including summer camp workers and RECZone workers. These are weekday shifts.

For more information or to set up an interview call Goochland County Parks and Recreation at 804-556-5854.