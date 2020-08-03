Goochland County Public Schools reconsidering its in-person reopening plan

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools announced it will be reconsidering its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year at tonight’s School Board Meeting.

Last month, the Board approved a reopening plan which would allow in-person instruction. The district said it has continued to evaluate the situation, looking at data and metrics, as well as feedback from the community, since the original plan was approved.

Much has changed since the Board’s approval earlier this month. Case counts in Goochland and surrounding counties continue to rise. The Virginia Department of Health data shows the Central Virginia health region, consisting of 27 localities including Goochland, is experiencing moderate community transmission. In fact, data from the Virginia Department of Health indicates that the majority of the counties that border Goochland are now experiencing either moderate or substantial community transmission of COVID-19. Goochland County Public Schools

Because of this, GCPS’s superintendent, Jeremy Raley, will be presenting the School Board an adjusted reopening plan at Monday night’s meeting. He recommends schools reopen on Aug. 24, with students from pre-K to 12th grade participating in remote learning five days a week.

“If this recommendation is approved, students will go through their daily schedule remotely, but in real time with their assigned teachers,” the announcement said.

However, families who have a unique situation that requires their child to attend in-person school may seek permission from the school principal. Only students who get permission will be allowed to come to school each day, and they must comply with the division’s Phase III Health Plan.

You can find more details about the new suggested reopening plan here.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug 3, and can be watched on the district’s Facebook page. If you would like to submit a public comment before the meeting, email it to School Board Clerk Diane Bennett at dbennett@glnd.k12.va.us.

