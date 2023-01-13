RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland Elementary School students will be walking into a new building during the 2024-25 school year after a construction contract for a new building was approved this week.

The elementary school will be relocating to a site off of Bulldog Way, right by Goochland High School, and will be equipped with a brand new gym and media center. With students in the current Goochland Elementary School learning in a small library, not having a music room and doing gym in the cafeteria, principal Tina McCay can’t wait for the new building.

“I’m super excited. This is going to be such an amazing change for our whole community,” McCay said. “Our students deserve an amazing place to learn and our teachers deserve a wonderful place to maximize the potential of our students.”

The project was approved in 2021 by 85% of Goochland voters. Due to rising building costs and inflation, it took a year to find the resources needed to start construction. McCay is already looking forward to when she can walk through the new halls.

“I’ve been thinking about all of the things I need to think about,” she said. “That’s a little daunting but I’m sure I’ll have a lot of support and assistance throughout the entire process.”

According to superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley, the new facility will house a total of 700 students and will cost less than $55 million. Of those 700 students, 650 of them will be in grades K-5 and the rest will be preschoolers.

Goochland Elementary School’s new location will also benefit students who currently attend Byrd Elementary School and Randolph Elementary School.

“Part of the overall plan for the new building of the elementary school here in Goochland is to remove trailers from two of the three schools that we have,” Raley said. “When we build this new school, we will also implement a redistricting plan, pull students from those two elementary schools and remove the trailers so all students at our elementary schools are in the main building.”

Raley also tells 8News the county’s other two elementary schools will eventually be relocating to new sites, but those changes are not planned for at least another 10 years.