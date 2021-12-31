Goochland County reveals its proposed redistricting map

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County has released its proposed redirecting map this week.

The map revises the boundaries of the county’s five election districts to ensure equal representation for voters.

The Goochland County Board of Supervisors approved of Redistricting Process & Criteria and directed a Redistricting Team to begin the process. This team was made up of a small group of county staff, none of which were elected or appointed officials.

In a statement, Interim County Administrator Manuel Alvarez said no elected officials knew about this map before it was released to the public.

“The Proposed Redistricting Map follows all legal requirements and also other criteria adopted by the Board of Supervisors,” he said in the statement. “The Board of Supervisors specifically directed staff not to consider protection of incumbency for any local official, so that information was not collected or considered in creating this Proposed Redistricting Map.”

Below is the proposed map:

Goochland County released its proposed redirecting map this week. (Map from Goochland County)

Residents are invited to comment on the proposal at one of five community meetings scheduled for next month. People can attend in person or on Zoom.

Here are the upcoming meetings:

Jan. 5: 4 p.m. in room 250 of the County Administration Building located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road.

Jan. 5: 6:30 p.m. in room 250 of the County Administration Building located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road.

Jan. 10: 6:30 p.m. at Hope Church on 12445 Patterson Ave.

Jan. 12: 6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of at Byrd Elementary School at 12445 Patterson Ave.

Jan. 20: 6:30 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church on 465 Broad St. Road.

Citizens can provide their comments online here, by emailing them to Redistricting2021@goochlandva.us or by mailing them to Goochland County Administration, P.O. Box 10, Goochland, Va. 23063.

You can find more information about the proposed map online here.