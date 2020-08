GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County School Board is voting tonight on whether to change its reopening plan from in-person to fully virtual with some exceptions.

This comes after a recommendation from Superintendent Jermy Raley who pointed out the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The meeting location will be at Goochland County High School. It will be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.

