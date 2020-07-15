Goochland County Schools approve reopening plan for 2020-21 academic year

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County School Board decided Tuesday night to unanimously approve a reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year that welcomes students back to the classroom.

Goochland County schools will reopen on Monday, Aug. 24. School officials say the plan was developed over the past several weeks using data “in collaboration with parents, health, employees and health officials.”

Officials say the plan remains flexible, should the coronavirus pandemic cause a shift in structure come fall. The full instructional plan will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education in mid-August. The district’s reopening plan was broken down through three phases – health, instructional and transportation:

Health Plan:

Required health screening for students and staff

Social distancing will be enforced

Face-coverings will be required for all students and staff, as is medically and developmentally appropriate, to protect all occupants on the bus and in the building

Additional precautions for children, staff at higher risk of being infected

Instructional Plan:

In-person instructional learning will commence once classrooms reopen on Aug. 24.

Remote learning options will also be available for students who are uncomfortable returning to the classroom.

Start/Stop times for the 2020-21 school year will be adjusted: Elementary – 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. Middle/High – 8:15 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Hybrid-style learning option that incorporates both in-person and remote learning.

Transportation:

Students who ride the bus will be required to wear a face mask

Students will be seated one to a seat

Each bus limited to 20 students

Parents/guardians are encouraged to drop-off, pick up kids to-and-from school

Parents/guardians are also asked to fill out a survey for currently enrolled students to help with the reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year. Click here to fill out the survey.

Click here to learn more about Goochland County’s Schools reopening plan.

LATEST HEADLINES: