GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Students and teachers in the Goochland County Public Schools district are getting a snow day on Monday. Schools are set to reopen on Tuesday.

Teachers will not assigning work for completion during the snow day.

GCPS 12 month employees will work remotely and essential personnel will work in-person starting at 8 a.m.

Curbside meals scheduled for Monday at Goochland Elementary and Byrd Elementary will be delayed to Tuesday at 12 p.m.