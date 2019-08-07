Goochland County Schools shares update on security enhancements over summer

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools said it has updated security heading into the new year.

In a message to the community, Superintendent Jeremy Raley said the district has hired a licensed mental health counselor.

New phones have also been installed in every county classroom.

Over the summer, school administrators attended a two-day training exercise with the Department of Homeland Security, focused on emergency planning and response.

Raley said perhaps the most important aspect of safety and security comes from families and students. Parents are asked to tell their children to reach out to an adult if they ever feel threatened, witness threatening behavior or have any safety concerns. Reports can also be made anonymously.

There will still be two full-time school resource officers from the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and deputies will continue making periodic, random visits to the county’s elementary schools.

