GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for assault and battery.

Brian Keith Wall is 49 years old and wanted for assault and battery.

He is described by police as a white man, 5’11”, and 189 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes with a fair complexion. His last known address was in the 5500 block of Broad Street Road in Louisa.

If you have any information on Wall’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.