Goochland County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenage girl

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old girl was reporting missing on Sunday afternoon in Goochland County. Amberoja Ward was last seen at 3:00 p.m. wearing a green button up shirt with black jeans and black high-top shoes.

Ward was seen walking towards Old Columbia Road from Lowry Road. Officers suspect she may have her skateboard with her.

She is described as a 5 foot tall, 100 pound, white female with brown eyes and brown and pink hair.

Anyone with information about Ward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 805-556-5349.

