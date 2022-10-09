GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is looking for answers after someone broke into her car while she was attending her son’s youth football game at Goochland Sports Complex.

Two weeks ago, Jessica Sherman-Stoltz was leaving Goochland Sports Complex after watching her son’s football game, but as she headed to her car, she realized that it had been vandalized.

“I started looking around and I saw some commotion going on to my right and then also to my left, and realized that there were a total of, I think, five vehicles that were broken into,” Sherman-Stoltz said.

Five vehicles in total were vandalized, and the suspect shattered the windows of three of those cars to break in, Sherman-Stoltz added.

Sherman-Stoltz said she and the other victims had electronics, purses and various personal belongings stolen from their vehicles.

In Sherman-Stoltz’s case, she is now concerned for her family’s safety — she discovered her driver’s license had been stolen during the break-in and now the suspect knows her address. She even said other victims had their bank accounts compromised after the suspect used their personal information to gain access.

Sherman-Stoltz wants to warn others to remain cautious.

“I don’t think that there is anything that you can do enough to make sure that you and your family and your finances are protected. So just do whatever you can do, and that includes not leaving things like this [valuables] in your vehicle, because I know I’m never going to do that again,” she said.

The investigation into these car break-ins remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349.