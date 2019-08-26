Goochland County’s new fire chief to be sworn-in Monday

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County’s new fire chief of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services will be sworn in on Monday.

Dillard Edward Ferguson was named new Chief of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services on July 29. His swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Goochland County Administration Building, 1800 Sandy Hook Rd.

Ferguson served as interim fire-rescue chief until he assumed the position on August 1, according to an emailed released.

“Chief Ferguson has worked in Fire & EMS for the past 37 years, starting as a volunteer in Goochland County at age 16. He was hired by Goochland County on June 28, 2004, as Deputy Chief,” the email read.

The event begins at 2 p.m.