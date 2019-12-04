Goochland declares itself a 2nd Amendment sanctuary

Breaking News
The Goochland County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” Supporters of the resolution applauded the board’s decision.

The board voted 5-0 after listening to several residents speak about the resolution.

The resolution will be added to the county’s legislative agenda and then sent to the Virginia General Assembly.

Several other counties in Virginia have passed similar resolutions.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

