Goochland County deputies asking the communities help in locating fugitive

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in tracking down a fugitive.

In a press release, deputies said they’re looking for Dreshon Xavier Tyler, 19, of Columbia Virginia.

Tyler is wanted for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding. He’s described to be 5’8, 130 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

Officials say if you see Tyler do not approach him, but to contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 556-5349.