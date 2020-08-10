Goochland DMV Select providing services by appointment only starting Tuesday

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The DMV Select in Goochland County will only be providing its services to the public by appointment starting Tuesday.

The DMV Select, which does not issue driver’s licenses but instead offers vehicle titles, registrations, renewals and other services, will have a limited number of available appointments per hour. Those interested in scheduling an appointment at the Goochland DMV Select can do so here.

Appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and noon to 4:15 p.m. Only five transactions can be made per appointment. Anyone trying to get a learner’s permit or ID cards must schedule an appointment at a DMV customer service center.