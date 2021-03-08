Goochland Drive-In announces opening night for 2021 season, hiring part-time employees

Using social distancing practices, moviegoers watch a show at the Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater that reopened in New Braunfels, Texas, Friday, May 1, 2020. Texas’ stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses that have now opened, including theaters. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond moviegoers don’t have to wait too much longer before having the chance to check out a film on the big screen from the comfort of their cars.

The Goochland Drive-In, located at 4344 Old Fredericksburg Rd, Hadensville, VA 23067, announced via its Facebook page that its 2021 season begins Friday, March 26.

“Truly hope you guys have been doing well,” the theater said on its website. “We are so looking forward to seeing everyone again under the stars. Full details will be announced as the date draws near – but for now, we can only say that another fun season is definitely ahead for all ages!”

Over the course of March 26-27, movie fans can look forward to double-features along with their favorite movie theater snacks and treats.

In addition, the drive-in is also hiring part-time staff for the season. Employees would assist with parking, security, clean-up and making sure guests are having a great time. If you are interested in knowing more, message the drive-in on Facebook or email info@goochlanddriveintheater.com.