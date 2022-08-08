GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Drive-In Theater has plans to screen the retro classics film “Grease” this weekend.

On Monday afternoon, when the drive-in managers learned that the co-star of the 1978 film Olivia Newton-John died this morning at her ranch in Southern California, the screening gained even more importance and has become an homage to the actress, who is best known for her role in the movie.

Photo credit: Goochland Drive-In Theater

The cinema considers this weekend to be a celebration of the beloved movie classic as well as a tribute to Newton-John’s life and talent, according to an email from the Goochland Drive-In Theater.

“She will be missed,” an email from Goochland Drive-In Theater Crew read.

“Grease” starred Newton-John as Sandy, an exchange student from Australia, and John Travolta as Danny. The couple are tested to see if their romance will last beyond the summer and across high school cliques.

Set in the 1950s, the musical is full of song and dance numbers like “Summer Lovin” and “We Go Together.” Newton-John is best known for songs “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” and ensemble scenes like “You’re the One That I Want.”

Grease will screen at the Goochland Drive-In Theater on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8:15 p.m. as a double feature together with “Footloose,” and on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:15 p.m. as a single feature.

The drive-in promises “absolutely beautiful weather with cooler temps and clear skies ahead.”

The drive-in’s Facebook post read, “Do not miss the chance to experience these beloved classics on the big screen….as they were meant to be.”