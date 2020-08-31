Goochland Drive-In Theater cancels ‘Black Panther’ showing

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Drive-In Theater announced its showing of the movie ‘Black Panther’ this weekend has been canceled due to a recent decision by Disney.

The Goochland Drive-In Theater wrote on social media saying Disney “for reasons unknown” decided to no longer let the film, ‘Black Panther’, in any theater. This comes after the film’s main star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

A portion of the proceeds for the screening were going to be donated to cancer research. Owners of the theater say they are looking at other film options starring Boseman to honor his memory.

