Goochland Drive-In Theater celebrates 10 years

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Drive-In Theater is celebrating their 10th anniversary Wednesday.

8News Anchor Morgan Dean was the first to report on the drive-in — located just off the Hadensville exit on Interstate 64 — when it was still being built in April of 2009.

Ten years later, the drive-in has become a major destination for families across the region looking to take a trip back in time and enjoy a night under the stars.



















Whether you’re watching from the back of a truck or from the comfort of your camping chair, the view is always good. The full-service throwback snack bar is friendly to the family wallet, too. Nothing is more than $4.

And the drive-in continues to grow and add more features. Last year, a second screen area named the “The Grove” was added, and the Virginia Department of Transportation approved the drive-in to be featured on a highway attraction sign.

“Dreamers never stop dreaming … you’ll just have to wait and see,” said owner John Heidel when asked what’s next for the drive-in.

If you haven’t had the chance to go to the drive-in, there’s still time to head out and catch a double feature this season.

