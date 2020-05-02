Goochland Drive-In Theater reopens, hosts socially-distanced moviegoers

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Drive-In opened for the first time this year Friday night and was a hit with the socially-distanced crowd.

At 6:45 p.m., the gates opened and cars started rolling in for a night at the theater. The venture was a safe option for families looking to get out of the house. It’s why Eureka Wyatt and her family were first in line.

“Yes, gotta get the good spot,” Wyatt told 8News. “We didn’t want to wait. I mean on a normal day you come in here and wait. I can imagine what it’s going to be like today, I mean there’s nothing else to do in Richmond but come to the drive-in.”

Being a part of the drive-in was a decision made by plenty.

“We’re just so excited to do something besides be home, yeah it’s a relief, she’s driving me crazy,” Wyatt and family added.

Social-distancing restrictions meant the snack bar wasn’t available for movie-goers. But it wasn’t a problem for families who came prepared.

“Snacks, pizza, crackers, we gotta soda, the kids have candies and hand sanitizer,” one commuter told 8News. “Like five bags of popcorn, lots of bags of popcorn we brought,” said another.

For Goochland Drive-In owner John Heidel, he’s thankful he was able to provide families an inexpensive night of fun amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone’s hurting right now, financially, mentally,” he said. “[The] inherent nature of a drive-in theater just makes it really suitable to for these crazy times we’re living in.”

Some changes were made to ensure safety, Heidel said. Cars were spaced out 12 feet apart and tickets were only to full the lot at half capacity. Also, viewers couldn’t leave their cars. Heidel hopes the experience was still a pleasant one for viewers.

“We just want to be prudent, but still be a good place for people to come and escape everything that’s going on in the world so it’ll be a little bit of a return to normalcy for some folks and we’re proud to be able to offer that,” he said.

Tickets for this weekend sold out quickly, but more showings have been announced for the upcoming weeks. Click here for more information.

