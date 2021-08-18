Goochland family devastated after their dog is shot and killed in front of them

Drake the pitbull will be remembered by his family as a loving emotional support dog who loved kids. (Photo: Julie Parker)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Goochland family wants justice after the sheriff’s office confirms their dog was shot and killed by a neighbor Sunday.

Through tears, in an interview with 8News Wednesday, Goochland resident Julie Parker described the devastating moments leading up to the death of a beloved family pet. She said their dog, Drake, was shot right in front of them.

“The man heard us screaming,” Parker said. “The man looked at us, saw us. We were right there.”

Parker’s daughter brought Drake over for a visit with their 13-year-old Great Dane that was going to be put down the same day.

“To lose two of your fur babies in the same day, you can’t. It was unnecessary. You brace yourself for one, to put one out of their misery, but this was unlawful, it was wrong. It’s sick,” she said.

The two dogs took one last run together in their yard, but Drake ran over to the neighbor’s yard.

The family ran, screaming, to get him, but he was already shot. “He just continued to shoot him,” Parker described.

Parker said the dog was shot four times, three of the shots happening right in front of the family. In a graphic video given to 8News, you can hear them crying over him.

The family wants justice, remembering Drake as a loving emotional support dog who loved kids.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Caudill told 8News his office is handling the case now with animal protections. He said it’s under investigation.

