GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Family YMCA will host a free dental clinic for children late this month.

On Jan. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the no-cost dental clinic will see patients ages five through 17 at Goochland Cares, located on 2999 River Rd.

The clinic is in partnership with Virginia Family Dentistry and Goochland Cares, and will offer a free dental cleaning and check-up performed by local dentists.

Those who are interested in attending the free clinic can sign up through the event’s Google form here.