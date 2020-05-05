Goochland High School to hold 2020 graduation at drive-in theater

Dr. Jeremy Raley, Goochland County School Superintendent, and Dr. Chris Collier, Goochland High School principal, shared the message with students in a 90-second video. The video was put on the Goochland County Public Schools’ Facebook page.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland High School Class of 2020 learned about their graduation plans via a video announcement Tuesday from the school’s principal and the county’s school superintendent. Students will graduate June 16 at the Goochland Drive-In.

Dr. Jeremy Raley, Goochland County School Superintendent, and Dr. Chris Collier, Goochland High School principal, shared the message with students in a 90-second video. The video was put on the Goochland County Public Schools’ Facebook page.

“We are excited to announce that the Goochland High School Class of 2020 will graduate at the Goochland Drive In on Tuesday June 16 at 8:30 p.m. This will be a memory a lifetime! Students will have the opportunity to celebrate this special occasion in their community, with their families, and be together as a class one more time,” the post read.

“There is no doubt that our students and families have many questions about how we will make this happen. Please know that our team is working behind the scenes to make this a special event for everyone. More details will be forthcoming in future communications from Dr. Collier. Go Bulldogs!”

