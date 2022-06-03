GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County emergency crews were sent to a house fire in the county’s east end overnight.

According to Goochland County Fire and Rescue, initial reports were that the fire was in the attic and the homeowner was trying to keep it at bay with a garden hose.

At 9:36 p.m., crews arrived and saw the two-story brick single-family home with smoke showing from the roof. The fire was brought down by the two tankers on scene and was marked under control at 10:11 p.m.

Fire damage was limited to the attic area and there was limited smoke and water damage throughout the home.

There were no injuries, according to Goochland Fire. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental, possibly starting in the HVAC unit in the attic, and remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal.