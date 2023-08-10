GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a farm for retired and elderly horses has been incited by a grand jury on 13 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

According to the Virginia Courts website, Byrd Gunter Rareshide of Goochland County was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Scarlett, after she was sent to Byrd’s Nest Farm. (Photo courtesy of Amanda Myers)

Scarlett, before she was sent to Byrd’s Nest Farm. (Photo courtesy of Amanda Myers)

On Friday, Feb. 13, 2023, Goochland County received a complaint regarding the conditions at the facility, called the Byrd’s Nest Farm. On Friday, Feb. 17, Animal Protection Officers turned the findings from their investigation over to the Goochland County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, who charged Rareshide the next day.

Rareshide was initially charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty on Saturday, Feb. 18 by Goochland County Animal Care, Adoption and Protection about two weeks after the department opened an investigation into her farm in western Goochland County.

In early March, 8News reported that Rareshide had received an additional three charges, bringing the total to 13. All 13 horses who were allegedly neglected are named in the indictments — Scarlett, Terra, Loki, Kallie, Cutter, Ralph, Ginger, Patrick, Cannonball, Opal, Finch, Ruby and Poofy.

Rareshide’s next court date has been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31.