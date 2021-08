GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools is trying to make it easier for parents to pick up and drop off their students.

Here’s how it will work – cars picking up students at the middle and high school should report to the back lot near the football stadium no later than 3:15 p.m.

The district is currently adjusting pick-up and drop-off times for elementary school students.

Pre-K through 3rd grade bus riders must have an adult meet them at the bus stop each day.