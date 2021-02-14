Goochland offering resources to residents affected by ice storm

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) Residents who have been displaced or are without power in Goochland County have a couple places they can go to recharge electronics, take a hot shower and get food.

Residents can pick up bagged lunches until 3 p.m. at the GoochlandCares Free Clinic parking lot (2999 River Rd. West, Goochland, VA 23063), and the Goochland YMCA (1800 Dickinson Rd., Goochland, VA 23063) is open until 4 p.m. to the public for shower and power needs.

Much of Goochland has experienced power outages as a result of the ice storm that passed through the area on Saturday. There are currently 4,298 customers between Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative that have no power at this time.