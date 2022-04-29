GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland police are looking for a woman on the Central Virginia Most Wanted list, after failing to appear in court.

31-year-old Dimonique Daniel Mason (Photo Courtesy of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office)

Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dimonique Daniel Mason is wanted for failing to appear in court, with underlying charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and grand larceny.

Mason’s last known address is the 2000 block of Peter Paul Boulevard in Richmond.

The Goochland Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to never try to apprehend a fugitive on their own, and asks for anyone with information on Mason’s location to call the sheriff’s office at 804-556-5349.