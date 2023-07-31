GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in several Goochland neighborhoods are advised to boil their water, or use water bottles, after a water main break on River Road.

The boil water advisory was announced to be in effect until further notice for those living in the Randolph Square, Lower Tuckahoe and Wickham Glen subdivisions. The safety precaution is due to a loss of water pressure, according to Goochland County. The County said failure to follow the advisory could possibly result in stomach or intestinal illness.

River Road was scheduled to remain closed just east of Randolph Square Parkway at the Goochland – Henrico County line due to the water main repairs, but was set to reopen Monday, July 31.